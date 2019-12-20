60°
WATCH: Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation

Friday, December 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow was back on stage for the second time in a week. But instead of getting the Heisman Trophy, this time he picked up his master's degree from LSU.

The star quarterback was among thousands of students graduating from the university Friday. LSU Athletics shared video of the moment he picked up his master's degree in Liberal Arts. 

Burrow is less than a week removed from being named the Heisman Trophy winner last Saturday. Next on his agenda is taking on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

