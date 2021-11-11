WATCH: Councilman brandishes gun during Facebook rant directed at Zachary mayor

ZACHARY - Tensions reached a boiling point in Zachary overnight, when a sitting councilman went on Facebook live questioning millions of dollars state auditors found were spent without a written contract for services. During that post, Councilman Lael Montgomery produced what appeared to be a gun.

Mayor David Amrhein told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, auditors cleared the city and offered recommendations which the city implemented. He said the councilman involved, Lael Montgomery, helped approve the budget and never once has asked to sit down with the administration to hash out the questions he raised on social media.

Wednesday evening, Councilman Lael Montgomery went on Facebook live and said, "tell the Mayor and his son little Blake, I'm the one. You can play with me if you want. I've got nine brothers and sisters, cousins, and go with your move dude," Montgomery said. "Why are y'all mad at me when y'all got caught stealing?"

"I'm out here at 5150 head first," Montgomery continues as he produces what appears to be a handgun.

Montgomery told WBRZ he made the video after feeling threatened by Amrhein's son on social media. Montgomery provided messages to WBRZ where he said Amrhein's son threatened him. Those messages show Amrhein's son offered to meet up with Montgomery anytime. The posts show Amrhein repeatedly questioned Montgomery's residency in the city.

Montgomery said he took the meet-up as a threat to himself and his family and stands behind the video he posted. Montgomery said that video was ultimately removed by Facebook.

