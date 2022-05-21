WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. - Rescue crews saved seven people and a dog after their boat burst into flames near the Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a mayday call went out just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Gulfport, Mississippi.

A nearby Coast Guard aircrew was diverted to the flaming 45-foot boat and deployed a life raft. Video taken from the aircraft showed the boat nearly engulfed in flames while the boaters floated in the water nearby.

Another Coast Guard crew arrived in a rescue vessel and picked up the boaters from the raft. All seven people, as well as the dog, were taken back to Gulfport without any serious injuries.