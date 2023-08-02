99°
WATCH: Coach Jay Johnson talks LSU's title run, hopes for the future in one-on-one interview
LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson sits down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to discuss the Tigers' championship run and what lies ahead for the program.
Watch the full interview below.
