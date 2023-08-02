99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Coach Jay Johnson talks LSU's title run, hopes for the future in one-on-one interview

2 hours 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 12:58 PM August 02, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson sits down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to discuss the Tigers' championship run and what lies ahead for the program.

Watch the full interview below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days