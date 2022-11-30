WATCH: City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - City-parish leaders and U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge.

The joint news conference comes after a rash of unsolved high-profile killings that have rocked the community, including the deaths of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and college student Allie Rice.

Watch the news conference below.