64°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - City-parish leaders and U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge.
The joint news conference comes after a rash of unsolved high-profile killings that have rocked the community, including the deaths of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and college student Allie Rice.
Watch the news conference below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire on Glenhaven Drive just days before tenants set to move in
-
18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning
-
Missing pastor identified as victim in gruesome double murder in Covington
-
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade
-
Mom trying to protect special needs daughter arrested after sending listening device...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams