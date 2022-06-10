75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Cat narrowly survives attack by coyote on front porch

Friday, June 10 2022
Source: ABC13
By: WBRZ Staff

SURFSIDE BEACH, Tx. - A cat was attacked by a hungry coyote in Texas and barely made an escape. 

Video shows the cat frantically trying to get away by hiding under furniture, but the coyote was ruthless in its attack. The cat eventually climbed up a wooden pole to safety, and the coyote moved on. 

The Surfside Beach police said they are working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to solve the coyote problem in the community. 

