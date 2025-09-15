Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers prep for Week Four matchup against Southeastern
BATON ROUGE — LSU is entering Week Four undefeated for the first time since 2019.
Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the Tigers' preparations for their third straight home game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
No. 3 LSU's matchup against the Lions comes after a 20-10 win over Florida. During the game, LSU's defense caught five interceptions. Following the game, Kelly combated scrutiny of the team's offensive performance compared to the defense.
“You are looking at this from the wrong perspective,” Kelly said. “LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"
Kelly later said Monday that he "can learn and handle myself in a better fashion."
LSU plays Southeastern on Saturday; kickoff is at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Watch Brian Kelly's Monday news conference here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
VIDEO: Livingston Parish deputies arrest theft suspect after Satsuma pursuit, crash
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns to River Center Theatre...
-
Livingston hosts first cat trap, spay and neuter day to manage community...
Sports Video
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over...
-
Saints fall to 49ers 26-21 in week two
-
LSU football beats Florida, 20-10
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: Tigers vs. Gators & Are...