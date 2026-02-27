Baton Rouge unveils new Black History Trail System

BATON ROUGE — Community leaders gathered at North Boulevard Town Square on Friday morning for the ribbon cutting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Black History Trail System.

The project was developed through a collaboration between The Walls Project, the Downtown Development District and EnvisioNBR.

The trail system invited residents and visitors to explore pivotal moments in Baton Rouge’s Black history through two walkable routes enhanced by public art and interactive storytelling.

Each stop along the trail features a utility box transformed into a mural. Visitors can scan QR codes displayed on the boxes to read, listen to, or watch stories connected to the history highlighted at each location.

