BRPD arrests man on murder charges in connection with 2023 killing along North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2023 killing that happened on North Boulevard.

Detectives said Jermaine Savoy, 26, was arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Joshua Phillips.

Phillips was found dead on North Boulevard on Oct. 25, 2023. According to an autopsy, Phillips suffered multiple injuries resulting in his death.

Savoy was in the Richland Parish Detention Center for an unrelated charge at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder. Savoy was also previously arrested for theft of a firearm and aggravated assault.