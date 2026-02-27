82°
Tangipahoa deputies attempting to identify suspects accused of stealing ice machine from snowball stand
LORANGER — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a snowball stand in Loranger on Tuesday.
According to deputies, surveillance video at the Freeze King Snowball stand on Highway 1062 showed a man breaking in through the door and stealing the business's ice machine with a second suspect.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 985-402-0214.
