'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame news conference

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Monday morning that he has some improving to do after his viral outburst on WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble after LSU's 20-10 win over Florida.

Kelly said that he spoke to Cauble and apologized for how he acted in response to a question about the offense's performance.

"I think it's important to understand that my standards, relative to how we work with the media on a day-to-day basis, need to be higher," Kelly said at a Monday news conference. "I take responsibility for that and will be better in the future."

Kelly said his thought process after a game is motivated by heightened emotions and a desire to defend his players.

"I publicly apologize to Mike," Kelly said to end his statement on the matter. "He's an outstanding reporter; he works hard."

Kelly appeared on SEC Network earlier in the day to offer his explanation for the outburst.

"I have to do a better job of handling myself in those situations," Kelly said earlier in the day. "I'll do better. Because I think everybody knows there's emotion, those questions can be such that you want to defend your team and you want to defend your players. That's your first reaction after a great win. But like I said, I've been doing it a long time, but I can do better. I can learn and handle myself in a better fashion as well."

Kelly went on the offensive when Cauble asked about the offense's performance in the win against Florida during the post-game news conference.

"You are looking at this from the wrong perspective,” Kelly continued. “LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"

Kelly called the media "spoiled" in his answer to the question. Kelly said his reaction had nothing to do with the substance of the question, but more with the timing of it, as the first question asked after the five-interception win.