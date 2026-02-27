Man accused of burglarizing more than 20 Baton Rouge storage units arrested in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of burglarizing more than 20 storage units in Baton Rouge is behind bars in Livingston Parish, officials told WBRZ on Friday.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Clifton Simmons was identified by Baton Rouge Police investigators as the man accused of stealing from storage units along Old Hammond Highway on the afternoon of Feb. 14.

An arrest warrant issued for Simmons says that he cut the padlocks off 21 separate storage units and removed boxes, clothing, furniture and electronics from the units. Another arrest warrant was issued for a separate theft from seven units at an Essen Lane storage center that happened on Feb. 20.

According to both warrants, Simmons drove a red Chevrolet Trailblazer

Simmons, 43, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday on various charges, including possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II drugs and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Crime Stoppers added that Simmons was also wanted by other agencies for similar crimes to those in Baton Rouge. According to a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Simmons was wanted by the Walker Police Department as well.

Records also indicate that Simmons has a lengthy criminal record in several jurisdictions.