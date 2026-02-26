76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Centerville bridge crossing Bayou Teche closed to drivers for 8 weeks - see detour here

24 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 3:49 PM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTERVILLE - The St. Mary Parish Government announced the bridge over Bayou Teche will be closed to road traffic for eight weeks.

The bridge connects La. Highway 182 to La. Highway 87. Officials say the closure will begin March 2.

The detour route from Centerville will be La. Highway 182 to Franklin before crossing the Bayou Teche bridge on Willow Street in Franklin into Highway 87.

See more details below:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days