WATCH: Brazen thief reaches over counter, grabs $10K in jewels

SLIDELL - Police are looking for a man who walked into a St. Tammany Parish jewelry store and ran out with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The robbery happened Thursday at RG Jewelers in Slidell. Surveillance video shows the man enter the store and inspect the jewelry for some time until the employee turns away.

He then seizes his opportunity, reaching over the counter and snagging about $10,000 worth of goods from the display case. The employee spots the thief at the last second and tries to stop the crime to no avail.

The suspect was seen speeding away in a dark-colored Chevy pick-up truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-646-6174.