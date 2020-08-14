WATCH: Bone-chilling clip of national TV show about Scott Rogers

ST. GABRIEL - The bizarre story of the death and revelation about a disturbing past life of area TV personality Scott Rogers will be must-see TV across the country next week.

Investigation Discovery will preset Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story. The two-hour show will feature exclusive reports from WBRZ's team of journalists who devoted weeks to peeling back the story involving Rogers' death and his disturbing behavior in Europe before moving to Louisiana.

Investigations by Chris Nakamoto and former WBRZ reporters Ryan Naquin and Rob Krieger are featured in the show.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19 at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. Check local listings for channel location.

Rogers was shot and killed by his son-in-law who he was also in a romantic relationship with in August 2014. The killer killed himself. Investigators soon realized Rogers' life was not as it appeared.

In February 2015, WBRZ devoted most of a 10 o'clock news broadcast to the story, which included case files, never-before-seen interrogation videos and more. Watch part of the WBRZ episode now: Click HERE.

Investigation Discovery released a nearly 90-second clip of the show to WBRZ. Watch the bone-chilling video HERE.