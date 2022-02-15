66°
WATCH: Bengals met with cheers as they return home from Super Bowl

57 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 3:18 PM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CINCINNATI - Despite Joe Burrow's Bengals falling just short of a Super Bowl win on Sunday, scores of fans were still waiting to greet the team when they arrived back home from Los Angeles.

The Bengals shared video of Coach Zac Taylor and several players walking out to meet those fans as the crowd chanted "who dey" outside the team facility. 

The Bengals, led by former Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, came in as underdogs and narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. 

