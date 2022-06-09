WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it isn't looking into the video but added that it's not unusual to spot Louisiana black bears in that area.