WATCH: Beagle puppy scales cage at animal shelter
WINDSOR, Va.- An animal shelter captured some adorable footage of a beagle puppy attempting to escape her pen.
The Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter posted the video to their Facebook page Tuesday. The video shows "Buttermilk" turning into an escape artist as she deftly climbs her cage.
The shelter said that Buttermilk was not hurt during her endeavor, and added that she's been moved into a different type of kennel.
Buttermilk has an approved adopter that will be picking her up this week.
Check out the video to see her adorable venture.
