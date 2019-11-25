WATCH: Bayou Classic Kick-Off press conference

68°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Southern University

NEW ORLEANS - The historic rivalry between the Jaguars of Southern University and the Tigers of Grambling State University culminates with the 46th Annual Bayou Classic.

This year’s ‘Granddaddy’ of HBCU college matchups, presented by American Airlines, is bringing fans and alumni of both Universities to New Orleans for a celebration of football, family and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.  

