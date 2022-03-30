79°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: 18-wheeler goes off-road, sideswipes St. George fire station along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck went off a highway and struck the side of a fire station early Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened around 4 a.m. and was caught on surveillance cameras outside the St. George Fire Department headquarters on Airline Highway. The video shows the 18-wheeler running over bushes and a small lamp post before rolling into the building.
The department reported no major damage.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear what caused the trucker to go off-road. Paramedics took that person to a hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler went off-road, struck St. George fire station along Airline Highway
-
Veto of Louisiana congressional map faces override try
-
Concerns over teacher shortage in Livingston Parish grow as more than 600...
-
List of school closures ahead of strong winds Wednesday
-
Man wants to see his tax dollars at work, asks for help...
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate