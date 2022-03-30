79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: 18-wheeler goes off-road, sideswipes St. George fire station along Airline Highway

7 hours 57 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 7:35 AM March 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck went off a highway and struck the side of a fire station early Wednesday morning. 

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. and was caught on surveillance cameras outside the St. George Fire Department headquarters on Airline Highway. The video shows the 18-wheeler running over bushes and a small lamp post before rolling into the building.

The department reported no major damage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the trucker to go off-road. Paramedics took that person to a hospital in stable condition.

