Washington Parish fire station, vehicles set ablaze; cause still unknown

WASHINGTON PARISH - The Washington Parish Fire District No. 6 had to extinguish a fire at one of their stations that damaged multiple vehicles and the station itself.

According to the fire district, smoke was reported as coming from the station around 9:30 a.m., resulting in them discovering one of the fire trucks, Service 2, set on fire.

Overall, two vehicles were determined as complete losses, and the inside of the station received heavy smoke and heat damage.

The fire district says they should be able to provide the community with adequate fire services despite their station being out of service. The Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.