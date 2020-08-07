92°
Washington NFL team releases former LSU star Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

Friday, August 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Loudoun Times-Mirror

WASHINGTON - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has lost his job in the NFL after he was arrested over allegations of domestic violence Friday.

The Washington Football Team announced it had released Guice just before 6 p.m., shortly after the Washington Post reported Guice was facing domestic violence-related charges.

Guice was booked on charges of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. The Loudoun Times-Mirror reports the charges stem from three separate incidents at Guice's home earlier this year. 

The local sheriff's office was reportedly made aware of the allegations July 22 and an investigation ensued.

Guice has since been released on bond, according to jail records.

