76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ covers the Wearin' of the Green Parade

4 hours 59 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 9:45 AM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATCH LIVE: 

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ will be participating in the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade on Saturday. 

The St. Patrick's Day parade, which began in 1986, brings out about 150,000 people each year. 

Visit Baton Rouge estimates the parade has a 1.2 million dollar economic impact on the city.

Trending News

The parade is scheduled to roll at 11 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days