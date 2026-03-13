1 injured after truck crashes near LSU Foundation building on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE — One person was left injured after a truck crashed near the LSU Foundation Building on Nicholson Drive on Friday afternoon, nearly striking the building.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m., leaving the driver injured, according to emergency officials.

While LSU officials said the truck didn't hit the building, it did strike a tree on the side of the building.

Officials told WBRZ that a preliminary investigation revealed the truck was traveling northbound on Nicholson Drive when it ran a red light at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Skip Bertman Drive before crashing into a vehicle that was turning onto Nicholson Drive from Skip Bertman Drive.

Officials said the collision caused the truck to spin across the southbound lanes, where it hit a tree in front of the LSU Foundation building.

The driver of the truck requested to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.