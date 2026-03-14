Drew Brees visits Saints fan in hospice care in Southern California, fulfilling final wishes

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — A New Orleans Saints fan in hospice care in Southern California got the surprise of a lifetime this week when former Saints quarterback Drew Brees paid him a visit.

According to the Southern California Hospice Foundation, 48-year-old Eddie, a father and husband, is in the final stages of a terminal brain tumor. Eddie was diagnosed about a month ago, before undergoing four brain surgeries. The foundation said doctors believe he only has a few weeks left to live.

In a social media post earlier this week, the hospice foundation said that Eddie, a devoted New Orleans Saints fan originally hailing from the Crescent City, had a simple wish -- to meet an NFL player.

Following the post, video messages from NFL players began pouring in, with Drew Brees going to visit Eddie in person.

Brees spent time with Eddie and his loved ones, even tossing the football with Eddie and his two sons.

The Southern California Hospice Foundation wrote in a social media post on Friday, "For a lifelong fan, that moment meant everything."