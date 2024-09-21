Warrant issued for Baton Rouge rapper Boosie in Texas

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch is wanted for a theft of services charge filed in Travis County last month, according to Travis County court records.

Hatch, 41, also known as "Boosie BadAzz and Lil Boosie," is wanted for theft of service greater or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, records show. Hatch had a summons issued Friday, Sept. 20 and has a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 28. The charges were filed on August 29.

According to KXAN, who obtained an affidavit for the arrest, a limo and chauffeur company alleged it never received payment after providing services to Hatch and several others in Austin from June 5 to June 7. The affidavit also said the driver asked Hatch and his manager about payment multiple times as well as sending Hatch an invoice for $8,800, which the driver said was not paid.

The affidavit said Hatch complimented the chauffer and posted a video to social media promoting the business, resulting in the driver saying he'd give Hatch "a good price." Afterward, Hatch suggested the company take the cost off the promotion video, and the driver said they’d work something out, according to the affidavit.

The driver said there was "never a circumstance, prior to the promotion video, where they agreed the promotion video would fully cover the cost of services," according to the affidavit.

Hatch is facing an indictment in San Diego due to gun charges stemming from a 2023 arrest.