Baton Rouge rapper Boosie indicted in San Diego a week after previous, unrelated indictment was dropped

SAN DIEGO — Baton Rouge rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch has been indicted on gun charges for a 2023 arrest in San Diego, court records show.

Hatch, also known as "Boosie BadAzz and Lil Boosie," was arrested in June 2023 on a felon in possession of a firearm charge following a traffic stop. He was five miles away from the Phantom Lounge, where he was set to perform when police allegedly found two handguns in his car.

However, following a federal court's ruling that said the Second Amendment also applies to felons, Hatch's felon in possession of a firearm charge was dropped by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of California on July 12.

A week later on July 19, a grand jury indicted Hatch again, this time on a new charge for a separate incident that took place in May 2023.

According to the indictment, Hatch illegally possessed multiple guns as both a convicted felon and a drug addict or user. The new indictment charges him with the latter. WBRZ reported that Hatch was filming a music video at the time of the arrest. he later posted bond.

Hatch has a long history of drug and gun offenses, including prison time for a 2009 felony conviction.

On Wednesday, Hatch posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he felt blindsided by the indictment while on vacation with his family, claiming it was unfair that he was indicted "again on the same charge," with another added.