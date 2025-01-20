Warming centers open across capital region to get people out of below-freezing weather

BATON ROUGE — Warming centers are opening up for residents in East Baton Rouge Parish and the rest of the the capital region to get out of the cold if they have nowhere else to go as temperatures plummet below freezing on Tuesday.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Sunday that St. Vincent de Paul, the Harmony Center Family Center on North Street and the Airline Highway Salvation Army will be open as shelter locations.

The Harmony Center Family Shelter on North Street, Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road, the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street and the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center on Lorri Burgess Avenue will also open as shelters.

Donations will be accepted at the Newman shelter, which will open at 6 p.m. Monday and remain open all day on Tuesday through Thursday. The Kelley center opens at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Goodwood branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will also be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, as well as Councilman Cleve Dunn's office, which opens at 5 p.m.

Ascension Parish also opened a 24-hour warming center at the Gonzales Civic Center on South Irma Boulevard. The center will be open until further notice and anyone who needs to go to the center is welcome to use its cots, blankets and meals ready to eat.

The Town of Independence Police will provide a warming shelter at 580 W. 5th Street. This shelter will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. on Monday through noon on Thursday.

For more information about the cold weather, click here for the Storm Station's forecast.