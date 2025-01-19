Mayor-President Sid Edwards discusses City-Parish's plans for winter weather

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards addressed residents Sunday night ahead of expected wintry weather conditions.

During his address, Mayor Edwards said that his office has plans to get people off the streets as temperatures will plunge below freezing by Tuesday.

"There should be no one that's out of reach from having warmth and having something to eat," Edwards said.

The mayor said St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army on Airline Highway will be open for shelter locations. If more space is needed, the Jewel J Newman Community Center, Charles R. Kelly Community Center and Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center will open as backups.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as a warming center. Councilman Cleve Dunn's office will be open as well.

The City-Parish said that roads - specifically bridges and overpasses - have been pre-treated. Even with the added precautions, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse asked residents to stay off the roads while there is ice and snow.

"Stay home and make snow angels with your kids," he said.

Officers and deputies will be taking people to shelters and warming centers as needed.

For more information on the City-Parish plans, visit Red Stick Ready here.