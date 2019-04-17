71°
WANTED: Women accused of stealing men's 'brand name undergarments'
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are looking for two women who stole from a store in Livingston Parish.
Authorities say the women entered a store on Juban Road and went to the men's accessories section. The name of the store and the date of the crime weren't provided.
The suspects took three packs of "brand name undergarments" and walked out of the store.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
