WANTED: Thief forced open drive-thru window, stole purse

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials in Livingston Parish are looking for a man who climbed through a drive-thru window and stole a purse sitting within arm's reach.

The theft happened at an unidentified fast food restaurant in Denham Springs. The sheriff's office says the man walked up to the window, forced it open and then grabbed the purse sitting atop a cardboard box.

Photos released by the department shows a bald-headed man in a black shirt with what appear to be tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.