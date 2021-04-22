71°
Wanted suspect caught trying to buy gun after seller runs background check

Thursday, April 22 2021
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested at a gun store in Tangipahoa Parish after an employee discovered he had warrants for his arrest as he was trying to buy a firearm.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said Wednesday they found Tylen Edwards, 21, at the store with a newly purchased long gun and a 30-round magazine. 

According to the department, Edwards was in the process of buying a gun when a background check revealed he had three active warrants for his arrest, including one for attempted second-degree murder. Police were contacted, and officers took him into custody at the store. 

Edwards' other charges include aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

