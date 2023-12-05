Latest Weather Blog
Wanted man arrested after fleeing through Southern dorm hall, flipping officer
BATON ROGUE - Authorities said a 20-year-old Houma man with multiple warrants through Lafourche Parish was arrested at Southern University after he attempted to flee.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 13 around 2:40 p.m., deputies assisted a local bails bondsman in apprehending the suspect, Akeem Boykin, 20.
Boykin has active arrest warrants through Lafourche Parish, according to authorities.
Authorities attempted to apprehend Boykin, and advised him that he was under arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Boykin then attempted to elude police several times by running through halls of the dorm, authorities said. No specific dorm location was provided.
He was then cornered in an upstairs hallway, authorities said. There, Boykin became aggressive, grabbed the responding officer and flipped him on the ground, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He fled through a nearby stairwell and was later apprehended in an open field area, authorities said.
Boykin was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer. It is unknown what charges Boykin is wanted for in Lafourche Parish.
