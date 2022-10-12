80°
WANTED: Deputies looking for residential burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted for a residential burglary.
The incident was reported at a home in the North Stevendale Road area. The date of the burglary wasn't provided.
Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.
