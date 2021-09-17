88°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Burglary suspects who took more than $2K worth of prescription drugs
Trending News
Morgan City Police need your help identifying the suspects of a business burglary.
It happened the morning of September 4th, in the area of Victor II Blvd. Police say the suspects stole prescription narcotics worth more than $2,500. They were seen in what is believed to be a silver Dodge Charger.
If you have information in regards to this investigation you're asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605. Tips can be made anonymously on their web page at www.morgancitypolice.org.