Walt Disney World and Disneyland to remain closed indefinitely

Friday, March 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Walt Disney World and Disneyland initially planned to close through March in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but as of Friday, the company announced they will remain closed until further notice.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains the Walt Disney Company's top priority."

The company also reassures that they have been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks. Hourly employees will continue to be paid through April 18 and those who have already purchases tickets during the closure will receive a full refund, the company said in the statement.

Universal Orlando resort announced earlier this week it would stay closed until April 19.

