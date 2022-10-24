Walker Wildcats football to be seen on WBRZ Plus Friday night

BATON ROUGE – The three television stations operating from WBRZ are expanding the local broadcast company’s partnerships with high schools to feature two, live Friday night football games to end the regular season.

WBRZ has a partnership with Catholic High, featuring the Bears’ games on Fridays. This week, the locally owned station group will add Walker High School to its broadcasting schedule.

Walker High takes on St. Amant Friday night in a Wildcat home game.

Walker is coming into the game Friday after defeating Live Oak at home last week. The Wildcats are 6-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.

The last two games for Walker are district games: St. Amant first then Denham Springs rounds out the regular season Friday, November 4th.

The Walker High football game Friday will be seen on WBRZ Plus starting at 7 p.m. The football game may delay News 2 at Nine on WBRZ Plus Friday.

The school and TV station plan to expand to additional sporting events in 2023.

WBRZ Plus is seen on Cox 11, rev 2, with an antenna on channel 2.2 and streaming on WBRZ apps for phones and streaming TVs as well as streaming on WBRZ.com.

Catholic High is in its fourth season on television. Bears games have been seen on WBTR since 2018. WBTR is seen on Cox channel 19, rev 144 and with an antenna on channel 36.1.

WBRZ, WBRZ Plus and WBTR are owned by the Manship family of Louisiana who have a hundred-year history producing broadcast news and print dailies in South Louisiana. The Manship family also owns multiple stations programming from KRGV TV in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.