Walker neighborhood littered with propaganda flyers; alleged distributor arrested

WALKER — A man accused of distributing propaganda and destroying property in Walker was arrested Saturday.

West Baton Rouge deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Hebert. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Hebert targeted homes in the Corbin Avenue area of Walker while distributing plastic bags filled with deer corn and flyers reading “black crimes destroy white lives."

Crystal Gross-Brumfield received the unsettling surprise Saturday morning. She said the back of the flyer caught her by surprise.

“When I turned it over it said, 'Get vetted today,'" Gross-Brumfield said. "I was like, 'Oh, so this is what we’re doing.'"

Gross-Brumfield, a Black woman, has lived in Walker most of her life and said this was her first time experiencing racism to this extent. She said not only is this a racial issue, but a safety concern.

"The first thing I thought of was my son gets off the bus by himself, and what can we do to make him safer," she said. "I feel like we shouldn't have to live in a world like that, but it's easy out here in the Walker community to feel like you're safe. It's the first thing in a long time that made me question how safe really am I?"

Gross-Brumfield said this incident and comments on social media defending the act further widens the racial gap in her community.

“It’s really not about the deer corn, it’s about the statements that were made. It literally says, 'Get vetted today.' To me, it seems like there’s a group that’s recruiting or seeking recruits."

She said she believes in freedom of speech but this is not the right approach.

“A conversation between two consenting adults to talk about your beliefs and my beliefs cool. I totally understand that. But, just to leave something at the edge of someone’s driveway - that’s a threat. You know we felt targeted."

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. They're asking if you received any of the flyers or have any video to contact them or submit a tip through the LPSO app.

Hebert was booked for criminal damage to property.