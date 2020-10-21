Walker man arrested for possession of child pornography

LIVINGSTON - A joint investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man Wednesday for the possession of child pornography.

Investigators learned of Joshua Crochet's involvement with child pornography in early October and began investigating, according to Louisiana State Police.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, US Department of Homeland Security, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office worked together on the case.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Crochet's residence on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and found evidence of child pornography.

Crochet was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for possession of pornography involving juveniles.

This is an ongoing investigation.