Walker man arrested for first degree rape of a victim under thirteen years old

Source: WBRZ
WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, according to the Walker Police Department.

Mark A. Rager was arrested July 27, 2024 and was initially charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of felony crimes against nature, but had his charges updated to 52 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 along with an equal number of counts of felony crimes against nature.

Rager remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Bond has been set at $5,250,250.00. The accused is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

