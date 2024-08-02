83°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker man arrested for first degree rape of a victim under thirteen years old
WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, according to the Walker Police Department.
Mark A. Rager was arrested July 27, 2024 and was initially charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of felony crimes against nature, but had his charges updated to 52 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 along with an equal number of counts of felony crimes against nature.
Trending News
Rager remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Bond has been set at $5,250,250.00. The accused is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile