Waitr now delivers stadium food straight to fan's seats during LSU baseball games

BATON ROUGE- Fans of LSU baseball who also happen to be foodies can now enjoy two of their favorite pastimes at once.

A recent news release from food delivery service, Waitr, announced that Waitr and LSU Athletics have collaborated for the provision of a service that allows fans attending LSU home baseball games to order stadium foods and have Waitr deliver the goods straight to the fan's seat.

The new service is available as of Friday, May 14, when the Tigers begin a weekend home stand against SEC rival Alabama.

Waitr’s new mobile stadium delivery allows fans to skip the concession lines and still get their favorite food and soft drinks only with a few taps on the Waitr or the LSU Sports Mobile app.

Fans can take advantage of the new service by scanning the Stadium Delivery QR code (found in seats and signage all around the ballpark). This will give them access to the full concession stand menu.

So, fans can simply order what they'd like and wait for a Waitr runner to deliver it straight to their seat.

In its news release, Waitr says the in-seat stadium food delivery keeps customers safe by promoting social distancing, eliminating long lines and improving the customer experience at the concession stand.

Click here for more information about Waitr.