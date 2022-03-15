65°
VP Kamala Harris visiting Louisiana this week

SUNSET - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Lafayette area this week after canceling a trip last month due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The White House says the vice president's trip to Sunset, Louisiana on Friday will highlight the Biden administration's investment in accessible high-speed internet. 

Harris was initially planned to visit the area in late February but postponed the trip after the crisis in Ukraine escalated. 

