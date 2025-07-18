Voter registration ends today for Louisiana's presidential primary

BATON ROUGE- Today is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the state's upcoming presidential primary.



Voters will cast their ballots on March 5th.



People who still need to register can do so online through the Secretary of State's Office or at the parish registrar of voters' office.



Unlike other elections in the state, the presidential primary will be a closed election. That means voters must vote for a candidate in their party.