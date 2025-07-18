76°
Latest Weather Blog
Voter registration ends today for Louisiana's presidential primary
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- Today is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the state's upcoming presidential primary.
Voters will cast their ballots on March 5th.
People who still need to register can do so online through the Secretary of State's Office or at the parish registrar of voters' office.
Unlike other elections in the state, the presidential primary will be a closed election. That means voters must vote for a candidate in their party.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Livonia Wildcats
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Zachary PD's attorney says blurred body cam video provided to...
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge take in donations to help victims from...
-
Mayor Edwards issues statement after state panel OKs election on plan to...
-
Southern University students question tarp covering fraternity plot after student's death