Voter registration deadlines approaching for March 29 election

BATON ROUGE - The deadlines for the March 29 municipal primary elections are approaching, so here is how and when to register.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV office is Wednesday, Feb. 26. People can also register through the GeauxVote online registration system, which has a deadline of Saturday, March 8.

Early voting for the March 29 election will take place Saturday, March 15 through Saturday, March 22, excluding Sunday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to see who is on the ballot, including for St. George's first election. Voters will also vote on four constitutional amendments.