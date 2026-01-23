Deputies arrest man in shooting that critically injured one person at Barringer Foreman Road church

ST. GEORGE — One person was hospitalized after a Thursday night shooting at a church along Barringer Foreman Road.

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 8:19 p.m. at Grace Life Fellowship Church. The lead pastor, Tim Chalas, said he rushed to the church when he got the call Thursday night.

"I got a call and came up here, and obviously, it was a shock. We were saddened by this. Incredibly saddened for those involved, those who were there, and for our community," said Chalas.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, 51-year-old Lee Andrew Johnson shot a person following an argument on the basketball court at the facility.

Shortly after the shooting, the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pastor Chalas called the victim's family Friday morning. He described that conversation to WBRZ.

"Grief. Sorrow. But also hope. It was a very honest conversation. But very encouraging in terms of comfort. I was looking to extend comfort to the family, and they were able to extend comfort back."

Johnson was later arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop near Florida Boulevard and Juban Road. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder. Johnson is being housed at the Livingston facility pending a transfer to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.