VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award

BATON ROUGE - The hard work has been done and now the recognition needs to follow.

It's time to vote for Week 2's Fans' Choice Award winner with the top three nominees ready for you to pick your choice.

Week 2 nominees are all quarterbacks who had huge performances for their teams that really sealed their victories with huge scoring and yardage production.

Central quarterback Max Gassiot came in as a second quarterback option for the Wildcats but didn't look like he missed a beat as he threw for over two hundred yards and three touchdowns.

Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven had another big night as he threw for six touchdowns and ran for two more scores with over 500 yards of total offense.

Finally, St. Amant quarterback Cooper Babin blew up for the Gators for the second week in a row as he too racked up over 500 yards of total offense passing for four touchdowns and rushing for four more.

Just head to our website to cast your vote and we'll feature the winner with a special report on Wednesday night at 6 & 10 p.m..