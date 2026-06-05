Louisiana Association of the Deaf's office renovation timeline adjusted after electrical fire

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Association of the Deaf's Baton Rouge office caught fire after an electrical malfunction over the weekend.

When Executive Director Jay Isch arrived at the office during the morning on Saturday, May 30, he saw smoke billowing from the entrance, quickly locating a fire extinguisher to contain the fire before calling the fire department.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze, preventing more extensive damage to the facility.

No one was injured during the fire, officials with LAD said, but the resulting smoke damage and water caused a setback in the association's ongoing office renovation project.

The renovations involved modernizing the facility with contracts from the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. In the wake of the fire, the renovation timeline will have to be adjusted, officials added.

"LAD is currently working with insurance representatives, contractors and restoration professionals to assess the damage, complete cleanup efforts, and restore the facility as quickly as possible," LAD said in a statement.

The setback did not close the LAD offices.

"Temporary meeting accommodations will be arranged as needed until the office is fully restored," a spokesperson added.

A fundraising page has been opened by LAD.