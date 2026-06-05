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BRPD searching for burglar who stole credit card out of car near Cortana Place
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a vehicle burglary near Cortana Place.
BRPD officers are searching for a person who burglarized a car on May 27 and stole a credit card that was later used at a nearby service station to make fraudulent purchases.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call BRPD or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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