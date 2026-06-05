BRPD searching for burglar who stole credit card out of car near Cortana Place

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a vehicle burglary near Cortana Place.

BRPD officers are searching for a person who burglarized a car on May 27 and stole a credit card that was later used at a nearby service station to make fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call BRPD or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.