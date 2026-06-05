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French Settlement Police Chief, Assistant Chief relocate alligator found in Livingston Parish backyard

3 hours 16 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 9:22 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — On Friday morning, French Settlement Police Chief Cary Mosby and Assistant Chief Lucius Boudreaux relocated an alligator found in the backyard of a home where kids and pets lived.

The police department said that the gator was relocated safely, sharing multiple videos and photos of the top brass tying it up and escorting it away. 

"Chief Mosby would like to caution folks of approaching any wild animal for their own safety and thanks the residents for calling officials to handle the situation," French Settlement Police added.

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