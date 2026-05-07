Visit Baton Rouge celebrates after nearly 10 million people visited the capital city in 2025

BATON ROUGE — Visit Baton Rouge is celebrating a strong 2025, with 9.4 million visitors spending $1.3 billion in the city.

"That also supported 42,000 jobs, and so you've got people in our industry who are working, making careers and getting the chance to serve and to give back to Baton Rouge in a variety of ways," said Laura Cating with Visit Baton Rouge.

The organization is launching a new ad campaign encouraging visitors to "Live Like a Local." The campaign features hometown representatives sharing their stories and welcoming people to the capital city.